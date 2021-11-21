South Africa

Two taxi operators shot dead after funeral

21 November 2021 - 13:01 By TImesLIVE
The victims are the chairperson and secretary of a taxi association.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are investigating the killing of two taxi operators whose bullet-riddled bodies were found inside an idling sedan at the Pankop-Pienaarsrivier T-junction on Saturday afternoon.

“It is believed the two victims attended a funeral at Phake village and as they were driving back and approaching the T-junction, their vehicle was apparently shot at many times by unknown suspects,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The victims’ vehicle went through the intersection and stopped in the nearby bushes.

“It is not clear at this stage how many suspects were involved and whether they were on foot or driving a motor vehicle.”

The victims are the chairperson and secretary of a taxi association.

“The motive for the incident is not known at this stage but taxi violence cannot be ruled out.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police.

TimesLIVE

