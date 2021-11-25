Nurses march in Tshwane over grievances

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) and Denosa National Student Movement are expected to march in Pretoria on Thursday to highlight their grievances.

They plan to hand a memorandum to authorities about challenges and delays in nursing education.

Denosa Student Movement national chairperson Nathaniel Mabelebele said student nurses would also gather in other provinces. He said protesters had already gathered with a few still expected to arrive in Pretoria.

A memorandum will be handed over at the health department’s Tshwane district offices.

Mabelebele said the memorandum called for the “Persal [personal salary system] to be brought back as opposed to the bursary system” and for nurses doing community work to be absorbed into the system to address nursing shortages.

“We need well equipped and improved infrastructure in nursing colleges. We need community service nurses. Post completion of community service they must be employed by the Department of Health,” he said.