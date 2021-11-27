South Africa

Hawks recover ammunition suspected to have been looted in July unrest

27 November 2021 - 09:35
The Hawks have recovered rounds of ammunition suspected to have been looted during the July unrest.
The Hawks have recovered rounds of ammunition suspected to have been looted during the July unrest.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks have recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition assumed to have been looted during the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the directorate, said a team comprising the Hawks’ national priority violent crimes unit, crime intelligence, the special task force and the Durban K9 unit recovered 512 rounds of ammunition this week.

Nkwalase said the ammunition is “suspected to be among those looted from a container in Montclair around July 2021”.

‘There was nothing’: No intelligence alert on July riots, says KZN premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July riots and looting that the provincial government was ...
News
22 hours ago

“The joint police team swiftly reacted on information received about illegal firearms in the Umbumbulu area and a search operation was conducted today in an abandoned kraal at Nkomazi area in Umbumbulu,” said Nkwalase.

“A total of 15 boxes of 9mm Magtech ammunition was recovered containing approximately 512 live rounds of ammunition. No one has been arrested at this stage and the ammunition found was seized for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears

The police are on standby to deal with possible unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, while they have asked the public to ignore social media posts ...
News
2 days ago

Police response to July unrest was inadequate: David Makhura

“The police still have to tell us who was orchestrating the violence,” Makhura said.
News
20 hours ago

Former Phoenix security company boss under fire for call to set up barricades

Former security company boss Glen Naidoo told the SAHRC that when he called for the Phoenix community to barricade roads to keep looters out in July, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa
  5. SABC charges head of news Phathiswa Magopeni South Africa

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC