Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears

The police are on standby to deal with possible unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale told parliament on Wednesday they were aware of intelligence information of possible looting in the province and that the government was adequately prepared to respond to those threats.

“It is true that we are aware of the possibilities of what might happen because we are working very closely with the intelligence community,” he said.

“We are sharing information with the state [security] agency and the defence and we are quite certain that we will be able to respond should something like this happen that we were not able to adequately respond to previously,” said Mathale.

He added that police officers from different provinces were on standby, and if there was a need to deploy extra police to areas affected, the state would do so.

“Yes indeed, the response to the previous riot left much (to be desired). We could have done more and out of that environment, we have learned our lessons.”