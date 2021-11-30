Joy as 'RoboDog' returns home after unexplained disappearance

"RoboDog", the beloved robotic dog at the Sci-Bono Discovery centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, has been returned to the science centre.

He was found just outside the front door of the centre when early-bird staffers arrived around 7.45am to get a head start on the week.

“He was just placed there,” one of the centre’s security guards said. “We were called by a Sci-Bono employee and could not believe our eyes: there RoboDog was, safe and sound. It’s such a relief.”

RoboDog went missing some time on Thursday night, to the great distress of everybody at Sci-Bono.

“We really thought we’d never see him again. If he had a tail, I’m sure he’d be wagging it,” said Dr More Chakane, Sci-Bono Discovery Centre chief executive.

“Our 4IR [Fourth Industrial Revolution] exhibition, which is a wonderland of futuristic technology for youngsters and adults alike, was incomplete without RoboDog. The dog and our other humanoid robots, Pepper and the two Sanbot Maxes, are important and much-beloved members of the Sci-Bono family.