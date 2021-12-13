Detective being investigated after Pretoria woman's alleged abuser is released on warning after arrest

She alleged she had opened multiple cases against the man she described as “making her life a living hell”.

“No one can defend us. The people who are supposed to be protecting us are the people who are exposing us. They are exposing us to abuse,” she said.

She continued that she had driven to Mamelodi police station on Saturday night to open a case of assault, but found it was closed.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Monday that police management had noted the video with concern given what happened at the Mamelodi station.

She also confirmed the woman's version of events around her alleged abuser being released.

“The Silverton police arrested the suspect in the early hours of December 12. The case docket as well as the arrested suspect were then transferred by the Silverton police to SAPS Mamelodi for further investigation as the incident occurred in Mamelodi.”

Muridili said the detective in Mamelodi who was allocated the case charged the 46-year-old suspect with assault and then released him on a warning to appear in court on December 30.

“The [Mamelodi] station commander has also instituted an internal disciplinary investigation into the detective member that released the suspect on warning and failed to liaise with the complainant,” she said.

Regarding the station being closed, Muridili said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that Mamelodi police station was closed due to decontamination as there was a case of Covid-19 that was reported. The community service centre was operating from the back entrance of the station.

“The station commander, Brig Matji, has apologised for any inconvenience caused with regards to the closing of the police station and he has committed to ensuring that the next time the station has to be decontaminated, there will be clear and visible signage to direct clients to the place where the community service centre will be operating.”

