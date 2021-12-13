Police slam social media claim that men 'expect something in return' for a drink
The police service has refuted a social media post warning women that men expect something in return for free drinks, saying it is fake news.
The post, with a message on a SA Police Service (SAPS) letterhead, warned women not to go out for drinks if they don’t have money.
“If you drink someone [sic], you must expect some to want something in return. When he starts to demand that something, please don’t call us, give him what he wants. The SAPS will be busy with important cases,” read the post.
The police moved to rubbish the post and warned the public against sharing it.
“The SAPS refutes this and ensures our members remain committed to ensuring a safer festive season and beyond.”
“A plea is made to social media users not to recirculate these fake news stories and create unnecessary panic.
“It is incumbent on every one of us to confirm the authenticity of posts on social media before we forward it to another person.”
FAKE NEWS Social media post making the rounds. The SAPS refutes this and ensures that our members remain committed in...Posted by South African Police Service on Saturday, December 11, 2021
Earlier this year, the police warned Gauteng residents, particularly students, not to be duped by thieves posing as prophets whose real intention is to steal.
Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said detectives were investigating several cases of theft under false pretences using this modus operandi.
“It is alleged t the suspects pose as prophets and mainly target students. They will stop their victim and start prophesying to them,” said Mbele.
“In one case, the victim was lured into bringing her laptop and those of her roommates together with her cellphone and was transported to a local supermarket, where she was required to buy salt and water. Upon returning from the store, the fake prophet was nowhere to be found.”
Members of the public were advised to heed safety tips to avoid becoming victims of the scam.
“Do not stop for strangers in the street, let alone give them an ear, no matter how true what they say may sound.”
