Police slam social media claim that men 'expect something in return' for a drink

The police service has refuted a social media post warning women that men expect something in return for free drinks, saying it is fake news.

The post, with a message on a SA Police Service (SAPS) letterhead, warned women not to go out for drinks if they don’t have money.

“If you drink someone [sic], you must expect some to want something in return. When he starts to demand that something, please don’t call us, give him what he wants. The SAPS will be busy with important cases,” read the post.

The police moved to rubbish the post and warned the public against sharing it.

“The SAPS refutes this and ensures our members remain committed to ensuring a safer festive season and beyond.”

“A plea is made to social media users not to recirculate these fake news stories and create unnecessary panic.

“It is incumbent on every one of us to confirm the authenticity of posts on social media before we forward it to another person.”