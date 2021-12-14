Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon after birth

Solomon recalled how tough it was for her, saying she believed Mfundo was also going through a battle of the mind at this time, as her “identity is ripped apart”, she added.

Last week, TimesLIVE travelled to Sbahle Sithole’s home where she shared how she was overjoyed to have found her daughter but expressed pain and disappointment after her daughter chose to return to the Carolina home where she was raised — promising only to visit her mother and newfound siblings.

Solomon had also chosen to go back to the home where she was raised after finding out the truth, saying she was “crucified” for the decisions she made back then.

“I was confused after getting those [DNA] results — all I needed at that moment was my mom (the woman who had stolen her), but I couldn’t see her because of her bail conditions,” said Solomon.

“What [Mfundo] needs right now is nobody to question her — don’t question what she is feeling or judge her, just listen to her. The worst thing that could happen for her now is that there are too many voices and she is unable to handle it. I wanted to run away because there were just too many people that I was surrounded by, which I didn’t need at that moment,” she said.

Solomon said while her biological parents cried because they felt they were losing her again, she needed to make the best decision for her mental health at that moment, which was probably what Mfundo was also going through.

“Her biological mom may also be hurt or angered by the decision, but the best advice is to allow her to make the healthiest decision for her at this moment,” said Solomon.