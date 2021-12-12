‘Mother’s eyes’ helped find stolen baby — after 20 years

In an extraordinary tale that brings to mind Zephany Nurse, young woman discovers that her 'mom' stole her

Twenty years ago a teenage mother, her newborn child and her aunt stopped at a shop on their way to the small Mpumalanga farming town of Breyten. The 16-year-old, who had just given birth to a girl in an Ermelo hospital, felt dizzy and was in pain. A kind lady offered to hold her baby and walked away in the aunt’s direction.



That was the last time she saw her daughter — until this week, when her son saw a woman on Facebook whose resemblance to his mother was uncanny...