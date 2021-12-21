Online 'pandemic romance' leads to proposal — with an OK from son

However, they lost touch when Kalshoven returned to SA and went to live in Musina, while she went home to Cape Town.

She said Kalshoven was not on Facebook for many years.

“Last year, I saw he commented on one of the posts from one of the friends. I sent him a message, we started chatting and we became very good friends.”

She said their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. Kalshoven went to visit Harvey in January this year and returned in March after getting a job in Cape Town. He then stayed with Harvey at her home.

The plan, according to her, was that he would raise a deposit so that he could get his own place. But that did not materialise as she was “comfortable” having him at her home. She said her son had taken an instant liking to him.

Harvey said no date for the wedding has been set yet, as she wants it to coincide with a visit to SA by her sister and her husband, who are in Scotland.

Kalshoven's sister Lara Luis, who shared her brother's heartwarming chat with his future stepson on Twitter, said her younger brother had not been in a serious relationship 90% of his adult life.

She said he moved from Musina to Cape Town at 42, after an “online pandemic romance” with Harvey. Two weeks ago, her brother told her he wanted to propose to Harvey. She offered him a choice of one of her late mother's rings.

“I always had faith this would happen. I know my mom approves,” Luis said.

TimesLIVE