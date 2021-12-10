Basetsana Kumalo and hubby Romeo celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

One of Mzansi's favourite A-list couples, Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo, celebrated 21 years of marriage on Thursday.

Basetsana's timeline has been flooded with well wishes from her fans and friends after the businesswoman and TV personality took to her Instagram to pen a sweet birthday message to her hubby.

“Twenty-one years later, I will still choose you, marry you, have your babies, build a life with you and make the most beautiful memories. But then that’s exactly what you have given me and given us. Thank you for your unwavering devotion and love for me and our children. You have made it so easy to love you all these years.” she wrote.

The TV personality and businesswoman gushed over the union and wished him a happy anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to us Sthandwa sam’. May the hand of God always be upon you, protect you, grant you long life, good health and pure joy! I love you Mntungwa, we love you Pops (as your kids call you).”