TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo and hubby Romeo celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

10 December 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Many years later and Basetsana Kumalo is still very much smitten.
Many years later and Basetsana Kumalo is still very much smitten.
Image: Instagram/ Basetsana Kumalo

One of Mzansi's favourite A-list couples, Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo, celebrated 21 years of marriage on Thursday. 

Basetsana's timeline has been flooded with well wishes from her fans and friends after the businesswoman and TV personality took to her Instagram to pen a sweet birthday message to her hubby.

“Twenty-one years later, I will still choose you, marry you, have your babies, build a life with you and make the most beautiful memories. But then that’s exactly what you have given me and given us. Thank you for your unwavering devotion and love for me and our children. You have made it so easy to love you all these years.” she wrote.

The TV personality and businesswoman gushed over the union and wished him a happy anniversary.  

“Happy Anniversary to us Sthandwa sam’. May the hand of God always be upon you, protect you, grant you long life, good health and pure joy! I love you Mntungwa, we love you Pops (as your kids call you).”

Last year on their 20th anniversary, she shared a video of her husband singing to her on their wedding day. 

From the day I met you, I knew I have met an incredible man with a beautiful soul, a kind heart. I didn’t quite know what a gift you would be to my life journey, what deep and profound joy you would bring me, what lifelong memories we would go on and create.”

Watch the video below:

WATCH | Basetsana Khumalo on mental health awareness

"Vulnerability is not weakness. It is the necessary door that opens us to heal our darkest places."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Basetsana Kumalo talks about reckoning with yourself

Basetsana Khumalo talks about how she gathers the strength to keep going.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Basetsana Kumalo on her memoir: It's the most important project of my life

"I laughed, I cried, I reflected, I counted my blessings, I am standing in the light of my own truth."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

A young gifted artist blows Basetsana Kumalo away with this beautiful portrait

'I am blown away by your magnificent portrayal of me. The sight and size of it ... it completely takes my breath away'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle and others rally behind Uncle Waffles after trending thong video TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Makhadzi on why she won’t appear in the 'Tshivhidzelwa' music video TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Sbu disappointed at Mac G and Jub Jub for their distasteful joke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament