Basetsana Kumalo and hubby Romeo celebrate 21st wedding anniversary
One of Mzansi's favourite A-list couples, Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo, celebrated 21 years of marriage on Thursday.
Basetsana's timeline has been flooded with well wishes from her fans and friends after the businesswoman and TV personality took to her Instagram to pen a sweet birthday message to her hubby.
“Twenty-one years later, I will still choose you, marry you, have your babies, build a life with you and make the most beautiful memories. But then that’s exactly what you have given me and given us. Thank you for your unwavering devotion and love for me and our children. You have made it so easy to love you all these years.” she wrote.
The TV personality and businesswoman gushed over the union and wished him a happy anniversary.
“Happy Anniversary to us Sthandwa sam’. May the hand of God always be upon you, protect you, grant you long life, good health and pure joy! I love you Mntungwa, we love you Pops (as your kids call you).”
Last year on their 20th anniversary, she shared a video of her husband singing to her on their wedding day.
“From the day I met you, I knew I have met an incredible man with a beautiful soul, a kind heart. I didn’t quite know what a gift you would be to my life journey, what deep and profound joy you would bring me, what lifelong memories we would go on and create.”
Watch the video below:
