South Africa

Which kind of non-vaxxer are you?

About 50% of participants know someone who has died of Covid-19, study finds

22 December 2021 - 12:39
A UCT study identifies four groups of unvaccinated people: 'as soon as possible', 'wait and see', 'only if required' and 'definitely not'. File photo.
A UCT study identifies four groups of unvaccinated people: 'as soon as possible', 'wait and see', 'only if required' and 'definitely not'. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has found that about 52% of South Africans indicated that they know someone who got very sick of Covid-19 complications and died.

The team of researchers released the preliminary findings of the first Covid-19 vaccine survey (Covacs) on Tuesday.

According to the Covacs team leader, Dr Brendan Maughan-Brown, researchers conducted interviews with 1,940 respondents across the country’s nine provinces.

“We hope that [the] data will help inform campaigns to increase Covid-19 vaccine coverage in SA through the holiday period,” he said.

The study found that there were four distinct groups of unvaccinated individuals in the country: the “as soon as possible” (Asap) group, the “wait and see” group, the “only if required” group and the “definitely not” group.

About 34% indicated that they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, 21% said they would wait and see, 15% said they would get vaccinated only if required, and 25% would definitely not get vaccinated.

According to the data, about 800 respondents were in the 18–34 age group, close to 600 were in the 35–49 age group, 300 were 50–59 and 200 were older than 60.

About 50% are concerned about the vaccines’ side-effects and about 40% don’t trust the safety of vaccines. The study further found that about 30% of participants believed the vaccine could kill them.

The study found that about 57% of respondents indicated that they had earned a wage in the past week, 63% had completed matric and 71% highlighted that they did not have medical insurance.

A further 52% said they knew someone who got very sick or died as a result of Covid-19 complications, 84% contracted Covid-19 in the past and 57% of respondents revealed that not a single member of their household was vaccinated.

Additional data collection for survey 1 is still being carried out and is expected to be released in January 2022.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN QUOTES | KZN government says children as young as 14 are getting infected with Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 is in their best interest and that of public health in ...
News
4 hours ago

Omicron cases no less severe than Delta, Covid-19 lowers sperm count: studies

A summary of some recent studies on Covid-19, including research that warrants further study to corroborate findings yet to be certified by peer ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Covid-19 pandemic exposed and amplified weaknesses of the health system — study

A Wits University study say poor intergovernmental relations and tensions during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Gauteng resulted in ...
News
3 days ago

93% of recent Covid-19 deaths either unvaxxed or partly vaccinated: NICD

Most Covid-19 patients who died in SA hospitals since mid-November were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa
  5. From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique