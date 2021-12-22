Which kind of non-vaxxer are you?
About 50% of participants know someone who has died of Covid-19, study finds
A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has found that about 52% of South Africans indicated that they know someone who got very sick of Covid-19 complications and died.
The team of researchers released the preliminary findings of the first Covid-19 vaccine survey (Covacs) on Tuesday.
According to the Covacs team leader, Dr Brendan Maughan-Brown, researchers conducted interviews with 1,940 respondents across the country’s nine provinces.
“We hope that [the] data will help inform campaigns to increase Covid-19 vaccine coverage in SA through the holiday period,” he said.
The study found that there were four distinct groups of unvaccinated individuals in the country: the “as soon as possible” (Asap) group, the “wait and see” group, the “only if required” group and the “definitely not” group.
About 34% indicated that they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, 21% said they would wait and see, 15% said they would get vaccinated only if required, and 25% would definitely not get vaccinated.
According to the data, about 800 respondents were in the 18–34 age group, close to 600 were in the 35–49 age group, 300 were 50–59 and 200 were older than 60.
About 50% are concerned about the vaccines’ side-effects and about 40% don’t trust the safety of vaccines. The study further found that about 30% of participants believed the vaccine could kill them.
The study found that about 57% of respondents indicated that they had earned a wage in the past week, 63% had completed matric and 71% highlighted that they did not have medical insurance.
A further 52% said they knew someone who got very sick or died as a result of Covid-19 complications, 84% contracted Covid-19 in the past and 57% of respondents revealed that not a single member of their household was vaccinated.
Additional data collection for survey 1 is still being carried out and is expected to be released in January 2022.
TimesLIVE
