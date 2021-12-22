Which kind of non-vaxxer are you?

A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has found that about 52% of South Africans indicated that they know someone who got very sick of Covid-19 complications and died.

The team of researchers released the preliminary findings of the first Covid-19 vaccine survey (Covacs) on Tuesday.

According to the Covacs team leader, Dr Brendan Maughan-Brown, researchers conducted interviews with 1,940 respondents across the country’s nine provinces.

“We hope that [the] data will help inform campaigns to increase Covid-19 vaccine coverage in SA through the holiday period,” he said.

The study found that there were four distinct groups of unvaccinated individuals in the country: the “as soon as possible” (Asap) group, the “wait and see” group, the “only if required” group and the “definitely not” group.