Covid-19 pandemic exposed and amplified weaknesses of the health system — study

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit different parts of the world early last year healthcare workers were repeatedly praised for their "heroic" work as they risked their own lives while battling the virus on the front lines.

But a new local study done in Gauteng has found that while healthcare workers may have received praise in different parts of society, they certainly didn’t receive this admiration from health bureaucrats and politicians — instead they felt underappreciated and sidelined when it came the Covid-19 response.

In a first study to explore the Covid-19 health system response at a provincial level, interviews with front-line healthcare workers, senior managers, academics, unions and the private sector revealed tensions in intergovernmental relations and problems created by a hierarchical, top-down approach that did not consider the views of healthcare workers and hospital managers.

Those in the private health sector commented on the lack of discussion on contracts, with perceptions of rigidity and a highly-centralised approach that resulted in confusion or duplication of roles.

Wits University researchers said these poor intergovernmental relations and tensions during the first wave of the pandemic resulted in nonsensical regulations and guidelines that negatively influenced the implementation of the Covid-19 response both at clinic and hospital levels.

Though study participants expressed appreciation for the additional funding, digital innovations and staff appointments as part of the Covid-19 response, many were concerned about the insufficient focus on the health workforce.

“Doctors are burnt out, nothing you do really is recognised, morale is low, and there is poor support ... it is a very draining emotional experience,” said one of the clinicians interviewed as part or the study.

“Healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 and some lost their lives. We should have given a little more attention to front-line health workers,” noted a clinic manager, saying this included providing private transportation to healthcare workers to minimise infections. The healthcare workers lamented insufficient involvement of front-line staff in the pandemic response.

“We should have been involved in discussions around how oxygen will be supplied to the [Covid-19] tent, and that is a problem ... sometimes you run out of oxygen during resuscitation,” said a clinician from one of Gauteng’s central hospitals.

While Gauteng’s innovative Covid-19 response, which was aimed at saving both lives and the economy and produced provincial modelling during the first wave, had been commended, the study revealed contestations about the modelling process, which produced an overestimate of Covid-19 cases. These estimates influenced subsequent provincial decisions such as the establishment of field hospitals.