Snapshot of Desmond Tutu's life

Known for his charisma and his love for peace and humanitarianism, Desmond Tutu's influence globally remains formidable.

Born on October 7 1931 at Klerksdorp in the former Transvaal province, Tutu aspired to be a doctor. While he was accepted to do a degree in medicine, he was not able to obtain a bursary and settled for teaching, a career his father had followed. In 1951, he enrolled at the Bantu Normal College, outside Pretoria, to study for a teacher's diploma.

He taught at his old school, Madipane High in Krugersdorp, and in 1955 he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of SA (Unisa), according to sahistory.org.za.

On July 2 1955, Tutu married Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, after which he began teaching at Munsieville High School, where his father was headmaster.

Tutu and Leah have four children: Trevor Thamsanqa, Theresa Thandeka, Naomi Nontombi and Mpho Andrea.

In 1955, Tutu enrolled at St Peter's Theological College in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

Though he was baptised as a Methodist, his family had joined the Anglican Church in 1943. According to sahistory.org.za, Tutu was ordained as a deacon in December 1960 at St Mary's Cathedral, Johannesburg, and took up his first curacy at St Albans Church in Benoni location.

Tutu became the first black Archbishop of the Anglican Church.

He actively participated in the Soweto Parents Crisis Committee, which was set up in the aftermath of the June 16 1976 student uprising and shootings in Soweto.