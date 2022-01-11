Your Covid-19 questions answered
I share a tap or toilet with others, how can I reduce the risk of getting Covid-19?
While experts have told us to social distance and sanitise, how do we protect ourselves from getting Covid-19 if we share a toilet or tap with others?
The Western Cape government has issued some advice on the best way to keep yourself safe when using a community toilet or tap.
This includes:
- Don’t touch the tap, toilet or door handle with your bare hands.
- Hold the tap, door handle or toilet lid with newspaper.
- Use your foot or shoulder to open the toilet door and lift the lid.
- Stand at least six steps away from other people when you queue for a toilet or tap.
- After using the toilet or tap, do not touch your face, eyes, nose or mouth until you wash your hands with soap and water.
- Clean the toilet or tap with 1 litre of water mixed with 4 teaspoons of bleach (but keep this mixture away from children).
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is little to no chance of contracting Covid-19 from drinking water.
It said the virus has not been found in water supplies, and water treatment destroys the virus.
“The risk coronaviruses pose to drinking water is considered to be low and the Sars-CoV-2 virus has not been detected in drinking water.
“Drinking water treatment methods neutralise infectious pathogens in the water. Sars-CoV-2 is an enveloped virus, which means it has a fragile fatty envelope that is easily destroyed by the treatment process. Therefore, treated drinking water does not pose a risk for Covid-19.”
