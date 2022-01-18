South Africa

SA records more than 3,600 new Covid-19 cases and 100 deaths in 24 hours

18 January 2022 - 21:06 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 3,658 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

There were also 100 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day but, due to backlogs in recording cases, 30 of these were in the past 24 to 48 hours.

This means that there have been 3,564,578 Covid-19 cases and 93,551 deaths across SA to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (814), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (794) and Western Cape (745).

There were also 198 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are 7,363 people admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

