'Zephany Nurse' willing to testify in Albert Fritz misconduct saga

The plot has thickened in the misconduct saga involving Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz, as Miché Solomon says she is willing to testify.

Solomon, who was named Zephany Nurse by her parents, was stolen from Groote Schuur Hospital soon after birth. She still goes by the name Miché Solomon, which she was given by the woman who abducted and raised her for 18 years.

In 2016, the high court in Cape Town sentenced the woman who kidnapped her and raised her to 10 years in prison.

Fritz — who was social development MEC at the time of the trial — and his department stepped in and offered Solomon support. The embattled MEC reportedly offered her an internship in his office.

Solomon took to Facebook on Tuesday and revealed her willingness to testify in the Fritz matter, if called upon.