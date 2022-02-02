'Imagine buying expensive electricity and not being able to access it' - SA reacts to the return of load-shedding
South Africans are preparing for a weekend in the dark after Eskom announced the return of load-shedding from Wednesday morning.
The power utility said it was forced to implement rolling blackouts after breakdowns at its power stations.
“This load-shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night.
“A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have contributed to supply constraints. Total breakdowns amount to 14,994MW while planned maintenance is 4,435MW of capacity as we continue with reliability maintenance.
“Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon,” Eskom said.
It said it would also use this time to build up its power reserve.
“Since the weekend Eskom has used significant amounts of emergency generating reserves which have been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of load-shedding to replenish emergency generation reserves.”
The news was met with outrage and frustration online, with many slamming the state-owned power utility.
The words “load-shedding”, “Eskom” and “stage 2" topped the Twitter trends list as many weighed in.
Eskom is back with its loadshedding stunt! Stage 2 #loadshedding until Monday. Imagine that they want more than 20% increase in electricity prices at a time when we are becoming poorer and poorer with runaway inflation and no salary increases.— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) February 2, 2022
#Loadshedding— N C E B A (@Iam_Ncebaa) February 2, 2022
SA’ns:It’s been a while since we had Loadshedding,what a breather😮💨
ESKOM: pic.twitter.com/NzPgfKbMQy
If you voted for the ANC, you are NOT allowed to complain about Eskom and Stage 2 #loadshedding. Because through ANC's corruption, we're going to be dealing with this for a long time. So, if you voted for the ANC, just keep quiet rather. pic.twitter.com/7sXDNhPDQY— @SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok (@i_likebrandon) February 2, 2022
They reward you with fuel hike and hit you with #Loadshedding but you still call them New Dawn. Just know that your stupid and ignorant decisions affects all of us. pic.twitter.com/pwOBbTkMmm— Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) February 2, 2022
#Loadshedding— N C E B A (@Iam_Ncebaa) February 2, 2022
ESKOM is you wena oSingle nomona,out of all months it had to be February. pic.twitter.com/ugYnY0qS9t
“In another 18 months to two years, you will forget the challenges that we had with relation to power and energy and Eskom ever happened.” - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, 2 Sept 2015. #LoadShedding #BlackOuts— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 2, 2022
Imagine buying expensive electricity and not being able to access it 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ #Loadshedding— 𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒊 𝒅𝒂 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅🌈 (@Khanyi_da_stud) February 2, 2022
You: Celebrating the new month busy making your plans for #ValentinesDay2022 #Loadshedding : 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0c8TLIrG0U— *Royal_Orginal*🇿🇦🇸🇿® (@mbooso_k) February 2, 2022
Yho Bahlali, we are still trying to recover from week-long Power outages manje Eskom wants to hit us with #Loadshedding 😭 pic.twitter.com/QLTBrYMTkQ— LESEGO (@_Lesego24) February 2, 2022
