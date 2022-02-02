South Africa

'Imagine buying expensive electricity and not being able to access it' - SA reacts to the return of load-shedding

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 February 2022 - 09:10
Power outages will continue into the weekend. Stock photo.
Power outages will continue into the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

South Africans are preparing for a weekend in the dark after Eskom announced the return of load-shedding from Wednesday morning.

The power utility said it was forced to implement rolling blackouts after breakdowns at its power stations.

“This load-shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night.

“A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have contributed to supply constraints. Total breakdowns amount to 14,994MW while planned maintenance is 4,435MW of capacity as we continue with reliability maintenance.

“Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon,” Eskom said.

It said it would also use this time to build up its power reserve.

“Since the weekend Eskom has used significant amounts of emergency generating reserves which have been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of load-shedding to replenish emergency generation reserves.”

The news was met with outrage and frustration online, with many slamming the state-owned power utility.

The words “load-shedding”, “Eskom” and “stage 2" topped the Twitter trends list as many weighed in.

READ MORE:

Eskom announces five days of stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Can we expect load-shedding in 2022? Eskom CEO says it's likely

Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter has warned of a dark year ahead due to “necessary” load-shedding.
News
4 days ago

Less reliance on IPPs and greater transparency will allow Eskom to lower prices

The steep proposed tariff increases will hit the poor hardest and must be avoided, Brian Kamanzi.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...