Less reliance on IPPs and greater transparency will allow Eskom to lower prices

The steep proposed tariff increases will hit the poor hardest and must be avoided

Brian Kamanzi columnist

Working-class families, struggling small businesses and embattled local industries in SA risk facing significant setbacks as Eskom has applied to increase electricity prices more than 20% this year.



The long-standing crisis facing the state power utility has seen procurement-related corruption, poor plant maintenance and inadequate planning result in declining performance which resulted in more than 1,000 hours of load-shedding in 2020 alone. ..