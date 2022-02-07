KES pupil stabbed outside nightclub identified as suspect appears in court

“He showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival. Security as well as the SA Police Service were on the scene for further investigations,” said Campbell.

The school community has taken to social media to mourn his death.

“The school and red community mourn this senseless loss of life, the Red Family will miss you dearly.

“Our condolences, prayers and support go out to the Mbetse family and members of the Red Family. You will forever be a son of this place,” posted the school.

Liang remains in custody and will be back in court on February 14 for a formal bail application, said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

