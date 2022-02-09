South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand PM says Covid-19 protesters don't represent the majority

09 February 2022 - 06:05 By TimesLIVE
Vehicles clog downtown streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 8, 2022.
Image: BLAIR GABLE/ Reuters

February 09 2022 - 06:20

New Zealand PM says Covid-19 protesters don't represent the majority

As hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the protesters did not represent the majority view.

February 09 2022 - 06:00

CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance

With Covid-19 cases still high nationwide, "now is not the moment" to drop mask mandates in schools and other public places, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday.

