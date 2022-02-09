COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand PM says Covid-19 protesters don't represent the majority
February 09 2022 - 06:20
New Zealand PM says Covid-19 protesters don't represent the majority
As hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the protesters did not represent the majority view.
February 09 2022 - 06:00
CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance
With Covid-19 cases still high nationwide, "now is not the moment" to drop mask mandates in schools and other public places, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 34,620 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2,824 new cases, representing an 8.2% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 268 deaths; of these 20 occurred in the past 24–48 hours, bringing fatalities to 96,289 to date. More here: https://t.co/4knFGCA9mX pic.twitter.com/mMvjNGMOsj— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 8, 2022
