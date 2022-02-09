South Africa

IN PICTURES | Final preparations put in place ahead of Sona 2022

09 February 2022 - 21:54 By TImesLIVE
A homeless woman looks on as final rehearsal preparations take place ahead of Thursday's state of the nation address at the Cape Town city hall.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The streets around city hall in Cape Town were abuzz with activity on Wednesday as final preparations were put in place and last-minute dry runs completed ahead of the 2022 state of the nation address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the address around 7pm on Thursday.

The event, which is traditionally accompanied by much fanfare and fashion, generally takes place in parliament. But this year's edition will be at the city hall after a devastating fire gutted the parliamentary precinct.

A pipe band gets into the swing of things as final preparations are put in place and last-minute dry runs completed ahead of the president's state of the nation address.
Image: Z Kostile / Parliament
A homeless lady looks on during the final rehearsal preparations are underway for tomorrow’s State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall. Pic: ESA ALEXANDER
Image: Esa Alexander
Preparations around the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his state of the nation address. PIC: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS
Image: ELMOND JIYANE
A statue of Nelson Mandela presides over preparations for the address at 7pm Thursday. PIC: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS
Image: ELMOND JIYANE
Getting things shipshape for Sona. PHOTO: Zkostile/Parliament
Image: Zwelethemba
Final rehearsal preparations are under way for Thursday’s much-anticipated address at Cape Town's city hall. Pic: ESA ALEXANDER
Image: Esa Alexander
Law-enforcement officials will be on high alert during Sona on Thursday.
Image: Credit: Z Kostile / Parliament
Traffic police have been flown in to help the soldiers and local police at Sona.
Image: Z Kostile / Parliament
The army making final preparations ahead of Thursday's speech.
Image: Z Kostile / Parliament
Military aircraft prepare for Sona.
Image: Z Kostile / Parliament

