IN PICTURES | Final preparations put in place ahead of Sona 2022

The streets around city hall in Cape Town were abuzz with activity on Wednesday as final preparations were put in place and last-minute dry runs completed ahead of the 2022 state of the nation address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the address around 7pm on Thursday.

The event, which is traditionally accompanied by much fanfare and fashion, generally takes place in parliament. But this year's edition will be at the city hall after a devastating fire gutted the parliamentary precinct.