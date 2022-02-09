South Africa

LISTEN | Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after ‘police officer shoots nurse’

09 February 2022 - 12:04
Tembisa Hospital staff and patients were shocked by the fatal parking lot shooting. File photo.
Image: Emile Bosch

Tembisa Hospital was temporarily closed on Wednesday after a fatal shooting left patients and staff in a state of shock, the Gauteng health department said.

Listen:

Patients admitted at the facility continued to receive care but members of the public were advised to use alternative facilities for healthcare in the meantime.

“The public will be notified when the facility reopens later today. Just after 8am this morning, a 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital driving a state vehicle with blue lights on and parked in the accident and emergency department parking lot,” said health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

“The man called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer allegedly opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and then turned the gun on himself. Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is in a critical condition.

“Given the tragic incident, Tembisa Hospital is not in a position to receive the public into the facility and is diverting calls to nearby facilities. This will allow the police to work on the scene of the incident and for the debriefing and counselling of staff and patients.”

TimesLIVE

