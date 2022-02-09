Zuma will not attend ceremony honouring him at Groot Marico heritage site

Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend a ceremony set to honour him at the Groot Marico heritage site in North West next week.

This is according to his namesake foundation, which said the ceremony was cancelled after it was not granted permission by the foundation.

The ceremony, dubbed “Inauguration of Msholozi”, was set to take place on February 14 at the heritage site Zuma launched in 2017.

According to a poster shared on social media, it was meant to honour Zuma for “nine years of leadership, selflessness and progress in service to the people as president of the nation”.

“Dear all, it [is] requested that all those who want to organise anything involving [former] president Zuma must do so only after getting express permission to do so from the JGZ Foundation. Your co-operation is highly appreciated,” said the foundation.