South Africa

Warrant of arrest issued for KZN cop facing murder charge

Second court no-show for Sandile Mkhize, accused of killing girlfriend in 2019

03 February 2022 - 15:46 By Mfundo Mkhize
A warrant of arrest was issued for murder-accused KwaZulu-Natal police officer Sandile Mkhize on Thursday. Stock photo.
A warrant of arrest was issued for murder-accused KwaZulu-Natal police officer Sandile Mkhize on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, Sandile Mkhize, 33, who allegedly shot dead the mother of his child in December 2019.

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Balraj Dehaloo made the order on Thursday after Mkhize’s second no-show in court.

“The bail condition is provisionally forfeited and the warrant of arrest which was stayed last week should be issued,” Dehaloo said.

Mkhize is alleged to have shot ANC Youth League activist Sindisiwe Ndlovu, his girlfriend, on December 17 2019 at Thokozani township on the outskirts of New Hanover.

Mkhize was out on bail after handing himself over to police.

He completed his police training in 2018 and was attached to the Crammond police station.

'Stomach pain' prevents alleged KZN killer cop from appearing in court

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman charged with murdering his ANC Youth League activist girlfriend Sindisiwe Ndlovu asked to be excused from proceedings in ...
News
1 week ago

The court case has seen a steady stream of protesters and has been characterised by delays.

The matter was originally set down for trial for four days at the end of January and nine witnesses were lined up by the state to testify. However, it didn't proceed.

Last Thursday, when the defence and the state were set to agree on a plea, the court had to adjourn as the accused had allegedly taken ill.

Defence attorney Fezeka Majola said her attempts to contact Mkhize were unsuccessful.

“Your worship, I have tried calling and WhatsApp messaging my client. I do not know where the accused is or whether he may still be ill or not,” said Majola.  

The trial was adjourned until February 17.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence denied delay in trial of KZN cop accused of killing ANCYL activist

Nine witnesses are to testify in the murder trial of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend, ANC Youth League ...
News
1 week ago

Frustration as case against alleged killer cop is delayed again

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Balraj Dehaloo has expressed his frustration over further delays in the trial of murder-accused ...
News
1 week ago

Boyfriend arrested after ANC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu shot dead in KZN

A member of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in Cramond, west of Durban, on ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...