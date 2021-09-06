POLL | What do you think of Zuma’s release on medical parole?

The release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison has sparked major debate.

On Sunday, the department of correctional services placed Zuma on medical parole after it received a medical report from the former president.

Zuma was in June sentenced to a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, which was to be served at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

“Medical parole placement for Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” said the department.