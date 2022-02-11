Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Friday said it had evicted a Nigerian woman who was illegally occupying a military house in KwaZulu-Natal.
The military went to court to obtain an eviction order after learning the woman, the former wife of a retired army official, had occupied the house and was joined by family members.
They included a man and her daughters aged 20 and 24, both of whom had SA citizenship.
“An eviction order was granted by the local court against a foreign woman who was married to an army official who has since retired from service, divorced the woman and left the property allocated to him as per the military housing scheme for married military couples,” said Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa.
“The order was executed during the inspection and audit on Wednesday”.
Mahapa said a search of the property was carried out.
“Military police enlisted the assistance of the Berea South police K9 unit and local private security to conduct a search of the property for any illicit goods or criminal activities that may have been conducted there,” said Mahapa.
“On arrival at the house, it was discovered there was new and used electronic equipment and bicycles which the occupants failed to account for. These have been confiscated until they can account for the items.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.