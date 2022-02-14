JMPD officer and good Samaritan rescue children from building ledge
Girls climbed out of third floor window after being left alone in flat
Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer Tebogo Mailula and a member of the public have been hailed as heroes for rescuing two children, aged two and five, from the ledge of a building in Johannesburg.
City public safety spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said Mailula was on a routine patrol in the city centre with officers when they noticed a crowd outside a building on the corner of End and Lillian Ngoyi streets.
“The officers could see two little girls walking on a ledge on the third floor of a building where the crowd was gathered, with a member of the public trying to reach them from a ledge on a lower floor,” said Minnaar.
The bystander had climbed a street pole to try to reach the girls.
Without hesitating, Mailula joined the rescue effort.
He ran into the building and headed to the flat where the children were, but the door was locked.
“The officers got the caretaker of the building to quickly unlock three flats on the third floor , which helped them reach the girls,” said Minnaar.
The bystander assisted in the rescue of the children.
Minnaar said they discovered the girls' mother had left them asleep in the flat and went out to shop.
“The girls woke, realised they were alone and climbed out of an open window. The mother was surprised to see officers at her flat on her return,” said Minnaar.
The children were handed back to their mother.
MEC for safety in the city David Tembe commended the officer.
“Acting sergeant Mailula saved the lives of two little girls. I commend him for his swift action and bravery and for requesting the caretaker to unlock doors for him to reach the girls who were shaking and crying on the ledge from which they could easily have fallen and possibly died,” said Tembe.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.