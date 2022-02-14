JMPD officer and good Samaritan rescue children from building ledge

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer Tebogo Mailula and a member of the public have been hailed as heroes for rescuing two children, aged two and five, from the ledge of a building in Johannesburg.

City public safety spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said Mailula was on a routine patrol in the city centre with officers when they noticed a crowd outside a building on the corner of End and Lillian Ngoyi streets.

“The officers could see two little girls walking on a ledge on the third floor of a building where the crowd was gathered, with a member of the public trying to reach them from a ledge on a lower floor,” said Minnaar.

The bystander had climbed a street pole to try to reach the girls.

Without hesitating, Mailula joined the rescue effort.