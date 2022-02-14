South Africa

Oscar still waiting to meet Reeva's parents nine years after he killed her

The correctional services department said on Monday Oscar Pistorius remains in an Eastern Cape facility waiting to meet the Steenkamps.

14 February 2022 - 18:01
Former paralympian Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on this day nine years ago
Former paralympian Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on this day nine years ago
Image: Reuters

The victim-offender dialogue between former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and the family of Reeva Steenkamp, his girlfriend who he killed on Valentine's Day nine years ago, is yet to happen.

The correctional services department said on Monday Pistorius remained in an Eastern Cape facility waiting to meet the Steenkamps.

“We are still busy with preparations, as there are a number of processes involved before the inmate and victims can directly engage,” said department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Oscar Pistorius moved to Eastern Cape jail ahead of meeting with Reeva Steenkamp’s parents

The department of correctional services on Monday confirmed convicted Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been transferred to a prison in Gqeberha in ...
News
2 months ago

Pistorius has been in the Eastern Cape for the past three months in preparation for the meeting as he had qualified to apply for parole.

The Steenkamps lost their only child, Reeva, on Valentine’s Day in 2013. She was dating Pistorius and had stayed overnight at his upmarket Waterkloof home when, in the early hours of the morning, he shot her through a locked bathroom door.

He claimed to have acted in the mistaken belief that she was an intruder and he was protecting her. The state alleged he shot her during a violent argument in which Steenkamp locked herself away with her phone.

Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide in 2014.

In 2015, however, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the culpable homicide verdict and convicted him of murder and sentenced him to 13 years and five months in prison.

He was serving his time in Atteridgeville prison in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Steenkamp family 'not emotionally prepared' for discussions about parole so soon

Lawyer and spokesperson for Steenkamp's parents, Tania Koen, said the family was not emotionally prepared for discussions about parole so soon.
News
3 months ago

‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible parole for Oscar Pistorius

Social media has weighed in on reports that former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole.
News
3 months ago

Oscar Pistorius moved to Eastern Cape jail ahead of meeting with Reeva Steenkamp’s parents

The department of correctional services on Monday confirmed convicted Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been transferred to a prison in Gqeberha in ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  3. Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home South Africa
  4. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa
  5. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022