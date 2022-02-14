Malema gives thumbs-down to a Ramaphosa presidential second term

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the ANC’s succession debate, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa was not deserving of a second term.

In a fiery speech in parliament responding to the state of the nation address on Monday, Malema said SA had gone from bad to worse under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

He cited high levels of poverty, unemployment, corruption, frequent electricity cuts and load-shedding, collapsing state-owned entities and dysfunctional municipalities, among other things, as Ramaphosa's failings.

“President, you must admit that under your leadership SA is in a worse condition than it has ever been. You are the worst president ever for black people, and we are not surprised that black people are getting poorer under your leadership.”

Ramaphosa’s “dream” to become president has been nothing short of a headache and nightmare for SA, according to Malema.

“Your dream of being a president has come true, so, please, now that you have fulfilled your dream, why are you not leaving us in peace? Because the highest ambition was to become a president, now you want to come and serve as president [again], to do what?

“You are not doing anything. You are just on top and doing nothing.”