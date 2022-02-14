Politics

Malema gives thumbs-down to a Ramaphosa presidential second term

14 February 2022 - 17:40
EFF leader Julius Malema. File image.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File image.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the ANC’s succession debate, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa was not deserving of a second term.

In a fiery speech in parliament responding to the state of the nation address on Monday, Malema said SA had gone from bad to worse under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

He cited high levels of poverty, unemployment, corruption, frequent electricity cuts and load-shedding, collapsing state-owned entities and dysfunctional municipalities, among other things, as Ramaphosa's failings.

“President, you must admit that under your leadership SA is in a worse condition than it has ever been. You are the worst president ever for black people, and we are not surprised that black people are getting poorer under your leadership.”

Ramaphosa’s “dream” to become president has been nothing short of a headache and nightmare for SA, according to Malema.

“Your dream of being a president has come true, so, please, now that you have fulfilled your dream, why are you not leaving us in peace? Because the highest ambition was to become a president, now you want to come and serve as president [again], to do what?

“You are not doing anything. You are just on top and doing nothing.”  

LISTEN | DA sponsors no confidence vote for cabinet — but Ramaphosa is safe

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in parliament on Monday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Malema criticised Ramaphosa’s Sona, which made no mention of the sports, arts and culture sector. He said this was total disregard for the people in that sector.  

He also took at swipe at Ramaphosa’s “failure to empower young ministers” and put them in critical positions.  

Malema called on Ramaphosa to withdraw his remark that government did not create jobs but the private sector did — saying the comments killed morale.

“You have killed the hopes of a lot people with that statement. You have destroyed them. The people who are looking to government to rescue them out of poverty, you stood here and told them that it will never happen. They rely on you, trusted you and you came here and destroyed their hopes. Shame on you.”

Malema also slammed the possible privatisation of state-owned enterprises, saying the EFF would take to the streets to express its grievances.

“You want to auction off the country to the highest bidder by privatisation of state-owned companies and we all know who will buy these assets — the white minority capitalist class that is at the core of your leadership of our people.”

The EFF would fight privatisation, he said.

"We will go to the streets to reject any form of privatisation. 

“What began as a so-called new dawn has become huge unemployment, increased violence against women and children, collapsing hospitals and the greatest threats against the security of the state in post-democratic SA.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JUSTICE MALALA | Super blacks: definition — those who are more equal than you

People like Lindiwe Sisulu and Dali Mpofu think it’s fine to insult others, but whatever you do don’t criticise them
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Clash between EFF members and police outside Sona splits Mzansi

"If politicians disrespect police officers like this what do we expect the general populace to do," said one social media user.
Politics
3 days ago

EFF wants parliament involved in basic income grant plan

The EFF wants a parliamentary process to guide how the country will implement a basic income grant.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  3. NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022