South Africa

Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot

15 February 2022 - 10:08
The ticket was purchased in Ballito with a wager of R150 via the quick-pick selection. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kasezo

The hunt is on for one soon to be very wealthy person from KwaZulu-Natal who won more than R167m in the national lottery last Friday.

The national lottery operator Ithuba said the ticket was purchased in Ballito with a wager of R150 via the quick-pick selection.

“This is the second highest jackpot for the national lottery behind the R232m PowerBall jackpot in February 2019. And to make it even sweeter, one lucky winner won the second division pay out of R914,445 which is the second highest ever single win for this division,” it said.

Ithuba urged players to check their tickets and to approach their nearest regional office to claim their jackpot winnings.

“We congratulate our first big jackpot winner for the year. It is indeed encouraging to see people’s dreams come true. We cannot wait to welcome the latest winner into our millionaire’s circle,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba said a team of financial advisers and psychologists were available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to winners.

TimesLIVE

