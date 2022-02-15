South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judge John Hlophe takes on JSC over gross misconduct charge

15 February 2022 - 10:04 By TImesLIVE

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is charged with gross misconduct by  the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and three others. His case is being heard over several days, starting on Tuesday.

The JSC in August referred Hlophe to parliament for possible impeachment. Its decision related to a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court that Hlophe had sought to improperly influence the outcome of cases then pending before the court related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. 

The complaint followed two separate visits to the ConCourt — one to justice Chris Jafta, then acting at the highest court, and one later to justice Bess Nkabinde.

