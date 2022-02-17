Minister has no power to make procurement regulations: ConCourt

The Constitutional Court has held that the finance minister acted beyond the scope of the powers conferred on him by the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act when he promulgated procurement regulations in 2017.

The regulations, among other things, introduced pre-qualification criteria to be eligible to tender. Under the regulations, if an organ of state elects to apply the pre-qualification criteria, any tender that does not meet the criteria is an “unacceptable tender”.

These qualifying criteria advance certain designated groups and provide that only certain tenderers may respond, including:

tenderers having a stipulated minimum BBBEE status level;

exempted micro enterprises (EMEs) or qualifying small enterprises (QSEs); and

tenderers subcontracting a minimum of 30% to EMEs and QSEs which are at least 51% black owned.

Afribusiness launched an application in the Pretoria high court and sought an order reviewing and setting aside the regulations. The high court dismissed the application with costs in November 2018.

Afribusiness applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal. That court, in its judgment passed in September 2020, upheld the appeal by Afribusiness and declared that the Preferential Procurement Regulations are inconsistent with the Procurement Act and are invalid.