South Africa

Innocent bystander killed in cross-pavement robbery in Gauteng

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 February 2022 - 19:01
Armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash. An innocent bystander, a 38-year-old man, was shot and killed.
Armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash. An innocent bystander, a 38-year-old man, was shot and killed.
Image: supplied

An innocent bystander was shot dead when armed robbers began firing randomly during a cross-pavement robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park in Gauteng on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a group of armed men accosted the security officials of a cash solution company as they were collecting money from the business outlet.

"Reports from the scene indicate that during the ordeal the armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash," said Mathe.

"Sadly, one innocent bystander, a 38-year-old  man, was shot and killed and certified dead by medical emergency personnel at the scene.

"Other vehicles in the vicinity of the business outlet were also shot at and damaged as a result of the shooting."

SA's high crime rate 'a shocking' concern for right to life: Amnesty International

'It is disturbing that 6,859 people were murdered in the country in a space of just three months.'
News
2 days ago

Police have since embarked on the process to locate the family of the innocent bystander.

"His name will be released once his next of kin have all been informed," said Mathe.

Mathe said police had activated a 72-hour activation plan.

"While all resources have been mobilized in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the armed robbery and murder of the innocent bystander, police are appealing to anyone with information on this crime to contact the Eden Park police station and or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600-10111."

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived shortly after noon to local authorities and numerous security services already in attendance.

"Upon closer inspection, medics found a man in his 30s lying outside the entrance of the centre. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead," he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Security guard airlifted to hospital after CIT robbery in Umlazi

A 41-year-old security officer is fighting for his life after being shot several times with high-calibre weapons during a cash-in-transit robbery in ...
News
5 days ago

CIT heist claims life of police officer, manhunt launched

A police officer was killed in a cash van robbery on Friday and another cop and three security guards were wounded.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers

A group of armed suspects remain empty handed and on the run after a failed attempt at a cash in transit vehicle robbery on Thursday in the Western ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  5. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season