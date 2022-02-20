Innocent bystander killed in cross-pavement robbery in Gauteng

An innocent bystander was shot dead when armed robbers began firing randomly during a cross-pavement robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park in Gauteng on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a group of armed men accosted the security officials of a cash solution company as they were collecting money from the business outlet.

"Reports from the scene indicate that during the ordeal the armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash," said Mathe.

"Sadly, one innocent bystander, a 38-year-old man, was shot and killed and certified dead by medical emergency personnel at the scene.

"Other vehicles in the vicinity of the business outlet were also shot at and damaged as a result of the shooting."