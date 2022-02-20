Innocent bystander killed in cross-pavement robbery in Gauteng
An innocent bystander was shot dead when armed robbers began firing randomly during a cross-pavement robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park in Gauteng on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a group of armed men accosted the security officials of a cash solution company as they were collecting money from the business outlet.
"Reports from the scene indicate that during the ordeal the armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash," said Mathe.
"Sadly, one innocent bystander, a 38-year-old man, was shot and killed and certified dead by medical emergency personnel at the scene.
"Other vehicles in the vicinity of the business outlet were also shot at and damaged as a result of the shooting."
Police have since embarked on the process to locate the family of the innocent bystander.
"His name will be released once his next of kin have all been informed," said Mathe.
Mathe said police had activated a 72-hour activation plan.
"While all resources have been mobilized in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the armed robbery and murder of the innocent bystander, police are appealing to anyone with information on this crime to contact the Eden Park police station and or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600-10111."
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived shortly after noon to local authorities and numerous security services already in attendance.
"Upon closer inspection, medics found a man in his 30s lying outside the entrance of the centre. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead," he said.
