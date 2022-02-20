Richards Bay workshop manager 'defrauded company of R3.3m'

A Richards Bay workshop manager is facing fraud charges after allegedly stealing R3.3m from his employer.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Adriaan Avenant, 41, and Karlien van der Vyver, 37, into whose bank account he allegedly paid the money, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

“Avenant was employed by Bidfreight Port Operations (BPO) in Richards Bay as a workshop manager. He was responsible for servicing and repairing company vehicles as well as equipment. His work was supposed to be conducted in a cost-effective manner following appropriate legislation and company procurement policies.

“In 2016, Avenant allegedly colluded with his accomplice to defraud the company by submitting false invoices. Payments were made into Van der Vyver’s bank account and other bank accounts. As a result the company lost about R3.3m.

“A case of fraud was reported at Richards Bay police station and the case docket was transferred to Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for comprehensive investigation. They were arrested [on Friday] and charged accordingly.”

The pair were released on R20,000 bail each and the matter was postponed to April.