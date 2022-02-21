Remax Advantage teams up with Tirhani to auction properties online
Eight Gauteng homes will be going under the hammer during the first of many monthly multi-property auctions to come
There’s now yet another advantage to buying a home with Remax Advantage: you can do so with the click of a mouse during an online auction.
The property practitioners, who specialise in real estate in Gauteng’s “Golden Belt”, have teamed up with Tirhani Auctioneers to host monthly multi-property auctions via Tihani’s online platform.
Eight incredible properties will be going under hammer during the inaugural virtual auction, which opens to bidders on February 25. The lots include:
- A one-bedroom apartment in Hyde Park;
- A one-bedroom apartment in Morningside;
- A two-bedroom apartment in Sandown;
- A one-bedroom apartment in Sandown;
- A three-bedroom house in Melville;
- A two-bedroom apartment in Atholl;
- A five-bedroom house in Craighall Park; and
- An eight-bedroom guest house in Brooklyn.
You’ll find a detailed listing for each of these properties on the Tirhani Auctioneers website. Each includes a description, photos, videos and the contact details of the Remax Advantage property practitioner who can be contacted for more information about the property (look under the “contact” tab).
Should you wish to view the properties in person, you can do so between 10am and 3pm during a show day on February 27. Remax Advantage property practitioners will be on-site to assist with any queries.
How the online auction process works:
- The online auction will open at 12pm on February 25, and close at 12pm on March 1.
- The auction is “with reserve”. This means that Remax Advantage and the sellers it represents are not obligated to sell to the “highest bidder” at the close of the auction, unless the reserve price has been met.
- Prospective buyers must register to participate in the auction. You can register online or at any of the properties during the show day mentioned above. (Email ngelekazi@tirhani.co.za for online registration queries.)
- A registration fee of R10,000 is payable to bid at the auction. This registration fee will be refunded in full to buyers who are unsuccessful in the auction.
- A deposit of 10% of the purchase price is payable upon the fall of the hammer.
- A Remax property practitioner will notify the successful buyer of the offer to purchase (OTP) confirmation within seven days from the close of the auction.
- Buyers are required to settle the balance of the purchase price within 14 days of acceptance of the OTP.
- A buyers commission of 2% exclusive of VAT is payable by the buyer over and above the purchase price of the property achieved on auction.
For more information about the upcoming auction and a series of handy “how to” guides, visit tirhani.co.za. You can also contact Tirhari Auctioneers by calling 011-608-2280 or emailing info@tirhani.co.za.
