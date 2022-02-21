Remax Advantage teams up with Tirhani to auction properties online

There’s now yet another advantage to buying a home with Remax Advantage: you can do so with the click of a mouse during an online auction.

The property practitioners, who specialise in real estate in Gauteng’s “Golden Belt”, have teamed up with Tirhani Auctioneers to host monthly multi-property auctions via Tihani’s online platform.

Eight incredible properties will be going under hammer during the inaugural virtual auction, which opens to bidders on February 25. The lots include:

A one-bedroom apartment in Hyde Park; A one-bedroom apartment in Morningside; A two-bedroom apartment in Sandown; A one-bedroom apartment in Sandown; A three-bedroom house in Melville; A two-bedroom apartment in Atholl; A five-bedroom house in Craighall Park; and An eight-bedroom guest house in Brooklyn.

You’ll find a detailed listing for each of these properties on the Tirhani Auctioneers website. Each includes a description, photos, videos and the contact details of the Remax Advantage property practitioner who can be contacted for more information about the property (look under the “contact” tab).

Should you wish to view the properties in person, you can do so between 10am and 3pm during a show day on February 27. Remax Advantage property practitioners will be on-site to assist with any queries.