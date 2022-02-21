One security officer dead, another critical in Umlazi shooting

A security officer been killed while another is in a critical condition after a shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident occurred in B section, where paramedics found the two men in a Datsun Go.

“The driver was critical and a call was made for the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift him to a specialist facility.

“The passenger had fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics.

“The police were in attendance and will be investigating,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE