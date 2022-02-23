July 2021 unrest: R17bn in damages claims paid by Sasria

Sasria has paid out R17.19bn in six months for claims emanating from the July 2021 civil unrest.

A further R16.64bn is still due to be paid out.

The risk cover entity said 80% of all claims under R30m have been settled.

By the end of March, Sasria intends to have paid R27bn of the total claims, amounting to R33.8bn.

“The remaining claims will be those which require the rebuilding of infrastructure, which takes time,” the entity said.

MD Cedric Masondo said Sasria has learnt key lessons from the unrest last year and has undertaken different scenarios that would future-proof the country against similar incidents.

TimesLIVE