South Africa

Toll fees to go up from next month, Sanral says

23 February 2022 - 07:00
The SA National Roads Agency has has announced that toll fees will go up from March 1.
Image: Halden Krog

Cash-strapped South Africans will soon have to fork out even more on the roads after the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) announced that toll fees will increase from March 1.

According to Sanral, the tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the consumer price index (CPI).

The CPI percentage that was applied to determine the new tariffs is 5% and was published in the Government Gazette last month.

Vusi Mona, spokesperson for Sanral, said the revenue generated from tolls was used to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, and to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.

The funds also went a long way to ensure the agency fulfilled its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that added value to the public, Sanral said.

“We are counting on the public to support us in this endeavour, because without this key alternative source of funding, we would not be able to carry out some of our major works,” Mona said.

Mona said economic infrastructure such as the national road network was a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport.

 “The roads agency sympathises with the South African public, considering the current state of the economy.

“However, it’s equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that it continues to deliver quality roads and services to the benefit of the public,” said Mona.

TimesLIVE

