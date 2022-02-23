Five things the Proteas will need to address during the second Test vs NZ

The Proteas will be out to save face and avoid a first Test series defeat against New Zealand since 1932 — home or away — as they ramp up preparations for the second and final combat against the World Test Championship title holders at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

SA suffered an embarrassing defeat in the first Test at the same venue after they were shot out by an innings and 276 runs in two and half days and seven sessions last week.

The debilitating defeat means SA will be playing for a draw.

TimesLIVE looks at what they need to do following their mauling.