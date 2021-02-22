news

Toll fees to go up 3.39% next week, not by 5%

22 February 2021 - 14:17 By TimesLIVE
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula approved the 2021 toll tariffs as recommended by Sanral, which were gazetted on February 11. Stock photo. File picture
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The amount by which toll fees will increase from March 1 has been corrected by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Vusi Mona, Sanral’s general manager for communications, said on Monday: “We incorrectly stated in a media release yesterday [Sunday] that the increase would be 5% and apologise to the public and our stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. The correct figure is 3.39%. However, the table of new toll fees issued yesterday is correct and stands as published.”

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula approved the 2021 toll tariffs as recommended by Sanral. The adjustments were gazetted on February 11.

“The toll tariff amounts are adjusted by the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate and therefore remain the same in real terms and are effectively not increased above the base date toll tariff from when the toll was initially implemented,” said Mona.

“For Sanral-operated toll routes, the applicable CPI is calculated as the average of annual CPI increases for the months from November to October each year. For the calculation of the March 2021 toll tariffs, the average of the November 2019 to October 2020 monthly year-on-year CPI was obtained from Statistics SA and is calculated to be 3.39%.”

He sad discounts offered at specific toll plazas for frequent users and qualifying local users still apply. Application for discounts can be made at the toll plaza offices nationwide.

