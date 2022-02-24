South Africa

Court reduces vigilante killer's life sentence to 20 years

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 February 2022 - 12:09
By not ordering a pre-sentencing report when it sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murder, a full bench of the high court said the trial court had misdirected itself. Stock photo.
By not ordering a pre-sentencing report when it sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murder, a full bench of the high court said the trial court had misdirected itself. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A man who beat to death a suspected thief — breaking a brick in the process and using a golf club — has had his life sentence for murder reduced on appeal to 20 years in jail.

A full bench of the high court in Pretoria said in a judgment passed last week that the trial court misdirected itself by not ordering a pre-sentencing report and was therefore not in a position to exercise proper judicial sentencing discretion.

Being sentenced to life imprisonment means one will only be considered for parole after serving 25 years behind bars, while other offenders can be considered for parole after serving half of their sentences. 

The offence for which Phillip Sithole, 40, was convicted occurred on June 15 2018 at Ekangala in the City of Tshwane, when he and another man killed Thabo Sibanyoni.

Sibanyoni was suspected of having stolen a water pump and battery from Sithole’s vehicle. When confronted, Sibanyoni denied knowing anything about the stolen items.

Sithole started slapping Sibanyoni without saying anything, then picked up and threw bricks at him. Holding a brick in his hand, he hit him three times on the head until the brick broke.

I lost my father when I was young and I got bewitched, says rapist and killer, but judge hands down six life terms

Six murders, three rapes, eight kidnappings and multiple robberies see Wellington Kachidza behind bars for good
News
19 hours ago

After trying to run away, Sithole grabbed and kicked him several times as he lay on the ground. Sibanyoni was taken to his father’s house where he indicated the battery could be found, but this was not the case.

He was taken to Sithole’s home and tied to a pole with rope and wires. Sithole went inside, returned with a golf club and assaulted Sibanyoni all over his body.

After pleading guilty and being sentenced to life in 2019 for the murder, Sithole applied for leave to appeal the sentence.

Sithole’s lawyer said the sentence of life imprisonment was inappropriate and induced a sense of shock, as it was more than the 15 years’ imprisonment sentence normally imposed on offenders who had direct intent to murder.

His lawyer said the trial court erred in finding that Sithole was not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation, but conceded the prolonged assaults were horrific.

The prosecution opposed the appeal and submitted that the sentence imposed was fair and appropriate under the circumstances.

In its judgment reducing the sentence, the court said if one considered the context in which the crime was committed, as well as the circumstances of the appellant, a 38-year-old first offender who pleaded guilty to the charges and was involved in the development of youth in the community of Ekangala, a pre-sentence report would have helped the court better understand the offender and reasons for the crime.

“In the absence of a pre-sentence report, the trial court was not placed in a better position to exercise proper judicial sentencing discretion.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We wish there was the death penalty’: victims’ families see no remorse from Tshwane serial killer and rapist

Serial killer and rapist Wellington Kachidza got the least of what he deserved when he was sentenced to life in prison, families of his victims said ...
News
6 hours ago

Sandra Munsamy’s kidnapping case set for trial

The case against four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy will proceed to trial next week in the Durban high court.
News
1 day ago

Man killed by car after 'bludgeoning mother to death' with hammer

A man was knocked down and killed by a motorist soon after allegedly bludgeoning his 72-year-old mother to death with a hammer in KwaNobuhle on ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...