‘We wish there was the death penalty’: victims’ families see no remorse from Tshwane serial killer and rapist

“We are fine but we wish there was a death penalty — it was fitting [for this case]. We feel like while he is in prison he will be getting a soft life. But we are just thankful that we will get justice.

“We can’t take his apology. He has hurt us, that’s why he deserved to be burnt,” Maphiri said.

He said his family has suffered a great loss because of Kachidza.

“My brother was the one maintaining my mother. My mother has been struggling since his death. He was supposed to have studied law and maybe by now he would have finished [his qualification],” he said.

Mankitseng Magoro, the aunt of victim Tibatso Mogoatlhe, said she was still traumatised.

“I’m a bit emotional but all is well; justice has been served,” she said. She also said she didn’t see any remorse from Kachidza.

“I don’t take it that he has been bewitched. He is saying he is sorry and tendering an apology but we are still hurt, we are still traumatised. The most hurtful part is that we buried bones.

“His family, the day he dies, they are going to bury the full body. So even if the sentence is harsh it won’t reverse what we have experienced. We are still hurting and grieving at the same time,” she said.

Magoro said she will visit her sister’s grave to tell her of the outcome of the sentencing.

“I think she is going to hear what I will say to her. I have been through this case all along. I was listening to him saying he has a wife and children; I don’t know how he would feel if those very same actions or the murders that he did were done to his family. It was very traumatising,” Magoro said.

Magoro had told TimesLIVE that her sister died three months after burying her son, Tibatso Mogoatlhe, who was only bones when his remains were found.

The state said it was clear Kachidza’s crimes were motivated by greed as he killed his victims after receiving money.

