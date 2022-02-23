South Africa

Sandra Munsamy’s kidnapping case set for trial

23 February 2022 - 09:58
The case against the four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy will go to trial next week
The case against four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy will proceed to trial next week in the Durban high court. 

The trial was scheduled to begin this week, but according to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara, the court had other partially heard matters to finalise. 

“The matter has been set down for February 28 to March 24 for trial,” said Kara. 

Munsamy, a key figure in the multi billion-rand Crossmoor Transport family business empire, was allegedly snatched by armed men on May 30 2019, setting in motion a hostage and ransom drama that lasted six months.

Hawks detectives found Munsamy alive and shackled in a house in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, in November that same year, 162 days after she disappeared.

The two South Africans and two Mozambican men arrested in connection with her kidnapping and R173m ransom demand for her safe return, have not been named after the Hawks previously made an application to bar the media from identifying or photographing the accused due to the sensitive nature of the case.

They face charges related to kidnapping, attempted murder, extortion and robbery with aggravated circumstances. 

About 34 witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the matter. 

Sunday Times Daily reported Munsamy was shackled to a wall with a padlock attached to her ankle, providing only enough length for her to move from a bed to a toilet and bath.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Abraham Sonnekus described the scene. 

“The victim was chained up and there were alterations made to the property to ensure no visibility from outside. If the victim was shouting she would not be heard as the windows were boarded up. The neighbours were not able to hear. Chipboard was fitted to the windows from the inside. Holes were drilled into the walls to secure the chain, which was locked around the victim’s ankle.

“During her time of confinement, constant and numerous demands for ransom in the amount of $10m (R150m) were made to the victim’s family.”

