Joburg council reveals R2.7bn loss in six months due to ‘slow revenue collection’

Over six months, the City of Johannesburg lost a staggering R2.7bn because of slow revenue collection. The city is owed R38bn in unpaid rates and services.

Since the city started its BuyaMthetho campaign last week, it has been collecting an average of R220m per day against the R4bn monthly target. It has been disconnecting an average of 1,000 households and companies daily.

Finance MMC Julie Suddaby revealed the R2.7bn loss while responding to criticism of the adjustments budget in which cuts across Joburg’s Pikitup service have been made.

ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku labelled the adjustments budget “rushed”, adding it went against all the pillars of uplifting marginalised communities. Masuku said expenditure had been reduced by R1.1bn, which would have a negative impact on service delivery to Johannesburg residents.

“This blatant delay of services is contrary to the seven pillars laid out by the DA. This is a consequence of gross political inexperience and being out of touch with realities of the city,” she said.

“This budget is very senseless and a clear disregard of how Covid-19 affected socioeconomic conditions of the people. We reject a budget that was not well thought out but rather a rush rush budget.”