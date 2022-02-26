COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hong Kong to let some Covid-positive children stay home amid separation fears

February 26 2022 - 12:24

Work under way to ‘cautiously’ lift the national state of disaster: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public works minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the government is working towards the implementation of measures that will ensure a safe withdrawal of the national state of disaster, two years after it was introduced.

Dlodlo was speaking at a governance, state capacity and institutional development cluster media briefing on Monday.

The minister said the state of disaster was instrumental in mitigating the impact of the pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 98,000 people in SA since March 2020.