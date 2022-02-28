South Africa

‘What kind of clinic is this?’ — Malema reiterates calls for 24-hour health services

28 February 2022 - 07:30
EFF leader Julius Malema says public health services should be open 24/7. File image.
EFF leader Julius Malema says public health services should be open 24/7. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

EEF leader Julius Malema has called for decent medical services and 24-hour clinics, saying money for such projects cannot disappear.

Speaking during a Siyabonga rally in Mogalakwena, Limpopo over the weekend, Malema criticised the state of health services in the area, saying clinics should be open 24/7.

“They say there is a clinic here, but the so-called clinic doesn’t have an ambulance, it closes at 4.30pm, and there is no doctor at the clinic but only nurses. What kind of clinic is this?” asked Malema.

“They said they have R5bn. When we ask where is the money they say the money is no more. You cannot spend R5bn in one day. They could have taken that money and given it to our people. The money could have been used to build a hospital. There is no new hospital built,”

Last week, the EFF marched to parliament ahead of the budget speech to demand an end to what it called “senseless and crippling loans” the ANC government takes from institutions. 

“The World Bank Group board of directors approved SA’s request for a R11bn loan. National Treasury reasons for the loan are misdirected in the absence of coherent economic policy reform,” the EFF said.

The party maintains SA does not have an economic reform policy.

“The latest GDP decline and the collapse of public finances mired by irregular, unauthorised and fruitless expenditure tells a story of incompetence, mismanagement, and complete government failure,” said the EFF. 

READ MORE:

'Hypocrite' or 'securing the bag'?: Malema under fire after EFF received R2m from Motsepe's companies

"Patrice Motsepe said shut up and take this over R2m from me, boy, and go campaign for elections," joked one social media user.
Politics
3 days ago

EFF in parliament - here's why the red berets protested during budget speech

The party protested with the aim to challenge what it called the senseless and crippling loans the government takes from the World Bank and ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Malema to hear on Monday if he will have to apologise for JSC question

Malema approached the high court this week with an urgent application to suspend the implementation of the order that he should apologise, and that ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Dismal’ Sars taken to the cleaners in court dispute over R8.4m tax bill South Africa
  2. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  3. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  4. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  5. Treasury boss halts all new state tenders amid confusion on ConCourt ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...