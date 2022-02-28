‘What kind of clinic is this?’ — Malema reiterates calls for 24-hour health services

“They say there is a clinic here, but the so-called clinic doesn’t have an ambulance, it closes at 4.30pm, and there is no doctor at the clinic but only nurses. What kind of clinic is this?” asked Malema.

“They said they have R5bn. When we ask where is the money they say the money is no more. You cannot spend R5bn in one day. They could have taken that money and given it to our people. The money could have been used to build a hospital. There is no new hospital built,”

Last week, the EFF marched to parliament ahead of the budget speech to demand an end to what it called “senseless and crippling loans” the ANC government takes from institutions.

“The World Bank Group board of directors approved SA’s request for a R11bn loan. National Treasury reasons for the loan are misdirected in the absence of coherent economic policy reform,” the EFF said.

The party maintains SA does not have an economic reform policy.

“The latest GDP decline and the collapse of public finances mired by irregular, unauthorised and fruitless expenditure tells a story of incompetence, mismanagement, and complete government failure,” said the EFF.