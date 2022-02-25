'Hypocrite' or 'securing the bag'?: Malema under fire after EFF received R2m from Motsepe's companies
EFF leader Julius Malema has been called a “hypocrite” and a “flip-flopper”, after revelations that his party received more than R2.1m in donations from billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s companies.
This week, an Electoral Commission (IEC) report showed that Motsepe was the most generous donor to SA’s political parties in the past quarter. Through his companies African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold, Motsepe donated about R13.5m to the big five political parties .
The EFF declared a total of R3.1m. It received payments of R1.1m from both Motsepe’s companies.
The new Political Party Funding Act requires parties to declare all donations of more than R100,000 to the IEC.
The declaration comes after Malema’s recent comments regarding Motsepe and his billionaire status.
During his cross-examination at the equality court last week, Malema suggested that Motsepe was pretending to be a billionaire.
He was testifying at the court after lobby group AfriForum brought a civil case against him, his party and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for allegedly singing at various times the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ ibhunu”.
“I am not sure Patrice Motsepe is a billionaire, shame. I am not sure ... sometimes I have [a] suspicion that [he is] an imposter. I am not sure. I don’t agree,” said Malema.
“Majority of black billionaires are imposters, they are posturing. They do not own and control the claims that they are owning.”
According to Forbes, Motsepe’s net worth is now about $3.2bn (about R49bn).
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they were surprised by funders of political parties.
Almost half, or 47% of the voters, said they were not and all political parties have funders.
Thirty-one percent said they were surprised that Motsepe’s companies donated to several big parties.
Twelve percent said they were not interested in how political parties make their money and 11% said they have not seen the report.
Taking to social media, many users said they were not surprised by Malema’s “hypocrisy”, saying he is a “known flip-flopper”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to the EFF’s declaration.
Lmao,but then majority of us who knows how a hypocrite and flip-flopper Julius Malema is aren't surprised that EFF got a 2.2 million from Patrice Motsepe whom Juju insults at every chance he gets...Smh!!— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) February 23, 2022
Julius Malema is very vocal in criticising Patrice Motsepe but still goes on to accept donations from his companies, African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold. What hypocricy!— Bheki Mathabathe (@BhekiMathabathe) February 22, 2022
Flip Flop Malema has done it again— Garth 💔 (@_Calculator) February 24, 2022
calling Patrice Motsepe an imposter and state capture threat but will gladly accept donations of over R 2 mil ..One must have the IQ of a jellyfish to take this guy seriously @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/8G86ctl7S1
The sooner you realize that all politicians are the same, the better your life will be. Malema and his EFF are no exception. They’ll speak nice words that you want to hear, such as nationalization …. but behind closed doors, kisses Patrice Motsepe.— 🦍SiyaB⭕️nga Mdluli® 🇿🇦 (@ThingzzLaOnly) February 23, 2022
Patrice Motsepe said shut up and take this over 2 million from me boy and go campaign for elections. What a man LOL 😂 https://t.co/RzCips5bW6— Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) February 23, 2022
Patrice Motsepe donated just over R2m to EFF through Harmony Gold and African Rainbow but Malema spoke side ways about him just a week ago?! Hmm https://t.co/u11bmrgQK4— 🦁🐊 (@BullionCzar) February 22, 2022
Equally interesting is malema in court saying "shem i doubt patrice is a billionaire, to me he looks like an impostor" https://t.co/dxR2XFBlzA— Bophelo Malapela (@KUBANE) February 22, 2022
The funny part is EFF members keep on saying their party is "self funded" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and Julius Malema likes talking about Patrice as if he doesn't recieve money from him 😂😂🚮— Archie S🏳️🌈 (@archie_success) February 23, 2022
Politics will politic you https://t.co/kF4JDPHaJq
