EFF in parliament - here's why the red berets protested during budget speech

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the government has no solution to deal decisively with mounting debt and the collapsing economy.

Shivambu was speaking to party supporters outside parliament in Cape Town during finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech this week.

The party protested against what it called the senseless and crippling loans the government takes from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Godongwana said SA's debt burden was a serious concern.

Shivambu said there were many ways in which the state could reduce its debt, including maximising production which could help reduce unemployment.