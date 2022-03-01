From threats to concessions — what you need to know about the Tshwane adjusted budget back-and-forth

The multiparty government in Tshwane passed the municipality's adjusted budget on Monday after reaching a concession with ActionSA, which was initially opposed to the budget it called anti-poor.

Political parties in Tshwane were expected to vote last week but the vote was postponed due to objections raised by ActionSA.

ActionSA threatened to vote against the budget tabled by the DA after it accused the party of ignoring the plight of the poor, including Mamelodi flood victims who need to be relocated and residents in Hammanskraal who require resolution of the water crisis in the area.

Here’s the 411 into the drama between ActionSA and the DA:

Why ActionSA wanted to vote against the budget

On Monday ActionSA announced it would vote against the adjusted budget. The party’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont lamented the DA’s decision to significantly reduce the budget.

“The collective impact of the decisions made in the adjustment budget has been a systematic denial of ActionSA budget requests that relate to our pro-poor, pro-business service delivery agenda. As the party with support in all communities, we take our role seriously in ensuring all residents of these municipalities are served by the programmes of government,” said Beaumont.

According to ActionSA;